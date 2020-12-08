Deputies arrest suspect in homicide in Saguache County

News

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies in Saguache County arrested a man on Tuesday as part of a homicide investigation.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of an injured man at a home in the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue in Saguache. Investigators say the man passed away from his injuries. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Robert Turner Jr. from Salida.

Detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Donald Garcia, who was arrested Tuesday in an abandoned camper in the town of Saguache.

Authorities booked Garcia into the Saguache County Jail without bond. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.