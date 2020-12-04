ONWT to help Native Americans during Pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One Nation Walking Together is an organization dedicated to helping Native Americans across 11 states in the U.S.

During this time of year, they are in dire need of donations, but now that need has doubled. Development Director at ONWT Laura Chickering says the current conditions are worse at the reservations.

"The pandemic has increased the need of the people that we serve. They are already living in impoverished conditions, they're hauling water …there, they have no indoor plumbing or electricity. We see people without stoves, refrigerators."

According to the CDC, Native Americans are 5.3 times more likely than caucasian people to get COVID-19. Though it might not stop the infectious disease from spreading, one frequent donor shares the importance of giving to these communities.

"After visiting the reservation a few times and seeing the need that is up there, basically what we take for granted in daily living, those people have to scrap to get, so one nation is a group that does a lot for the Native community. They provide a lot of the daily items that need for substance and for survival," Al Walter, Volunteer at ONWT.

Every week the organization does its best to ship and drop off what these neighborhoods desperately need. Those items include masks, gloves, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and winter gear.

This month, they are also adding Christmas gifts for kids to the list.

Drop-off donations are welcomed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Monetary donations are also needed and accepted to ship essential items.

For more information on how to help and donate you can head their website.