Wanted fugitive caught near Cripple Creek after lengthy pursuit and firing at officers

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers and deputies from several departments worked together to find and arrest an armed fugitive in the area of Cripple Creek after a lengthy pursuit.

On November 21, Fremont County Deputies notified the Teller County Sheriff's Office they were in pursuit of Chancey Ray Colwell, 36, and were entering Teller County near Cripple Creek.

Cripple Creek police and Colorado Division of Gaming helped and managed to prevent Colwell from entering a highly-populated area. The pursuit then continued into the town of Victor.

That's when the suspect fired several rounds towards deputies and officers. Colwell then crashed his car at Skaguay Reservoir and fled on foot into a wooded area. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place while police searched the area.

On Nov. 22, investigators located a remote cabin in the area with smoke coming from the inside. According to authorities, Colwell was inside and attempted to flee again but was ultimately caught. Deputies say he was carrying a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

Colwell is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Teller County Jail. He faces 9 charges, including first degree attempted murder of a police officer, assault in the first degree, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.