FBI asks for public assistance in locating suspect tied to sexual exploitation investigation

DENVER (KRDO) -- Federal authorities announced Wednesday that they are searching for a man who may have critical information about a child in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Photo of John Doe 42

Investigators are looking to identify the man identified as John Doe 42. Photos provided to KRDO by the FBI Denver Division were taken from a pornographic video involving a child that was published online in 2019. In their investigation, FBI officials learned through the data embedded in the video that it was actually recorded in 2015.

The disturbing information was released to the public as part of the FBI's Endangered Child Alert Program.

John Doe 42, the number assigned to the suspect is just one of 14 alleged sex predators the FBI is currently searching for. Investigators break down each video in incredible detail like the room it was taken in, the furniture or other objects that could narrow down the location, and they say no clue is too small. In fact, a glimpse of a vehicle's color in a mirrored reflection once led to a child being rescued.

Those clues along with leads from the public have helped federal authorities identify and arrest 29 child sex predators through this one program.

John Doe 42 is described as a white man with gray hair. Likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old but due to the age of the photos, it is possible that his appearance may have changed over the years. If you have any information you are encouraged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).