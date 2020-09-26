Man with felony and misdemeanor warrants arrested in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police responded to a call early Saturday morning, arresting a man with felony and misdemeanor warrants, after allegedly discovering narcotics and weapons in his truck.

Around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Pueblo Police officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving on-scene, they saw a man in a red pickup with no plates. In the truck's rear window was a sign reading "no plates due to Covid-19".

Officers said as they approached the truck and saw the suspect inside shifting around suspiciously. The officers ordered him out of the car and after an initial search, they discovered what appeared to be narcotics and two knives.

The suspect had outstanding warrants for a felony and a misdemeanor and was taken to jail. The case is ongoing and police have not yet released the suspect's name.