South Colorado Springs crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured on the south side of Colorado Springs after a crash Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck at the intersection of East Cheyenne Road and South Corona Avenue.

Detectives learned that a motorcycle was traveling east on Cheyenne Road and approaching the intersection when a truck traveling west turned left on Corona Avenue and collided with the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating and are not sure if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

