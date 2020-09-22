King’s Chef Diner to reopen Thursday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular restaurant in Colorado Springs says it will reopen Thursday after announcing in April that it was shutting down for good due to the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, King's Chef Diner says it will provide to-go orders and outdoor dining starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

The iconic purple castle restaurant has become a favorite of locals since it opened its doors in 1956. It's now located at 110 East Costilla Street downtown.

Customers can be served Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., but the management says it is hoping to extend the hours.

Back in April, the diner announced it would be shutting down after the State of Colorado imposed restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.