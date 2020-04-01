Western Omelette, King’s Chef Diner shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last Sunday, Western Omelette on Walnut Street in Colorado Springs closed its doors for good.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are finding it difficult to stay afloat. Governor Jared Polis' executive order, effective March 17, allows restaurants to stay open for carry-out but closed all dine-in services. Many restaurant owners are now struggling to stay in business while relying solely on pick-up and delivery.

As a result of this hardship, Western Omelette owner Russell Borders says, "We do believe we've given our best shot to stay open. However, payroll continues to exceed the income."

KRDO spoke with Melanie Erhardt, the general manager at the Western Omelette on Walnut street.

"Honestly it’s kind of emotional," she said. "I’ve worked here for a very long time and to see the doors closed and the chairs up and no cars in the parking lot, I feel like I’m skipping work and it's just very emotional."

King's Chef Diner also closes its doors, with a statement saying: "In light of the current global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 and in compliance with the Government Mandate and its impact at a local level, thoughtful consideration has been made about the future of King's Chef Diner. It comes with an incredibly heavy heart that we must announce we will be closing our doors."