Suspects at large as Fountain police investigate armed robbery

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a bank that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the United Business Bank on 410 South Santa Fe in regards to an armed robbery.

The first suspect is described as a Black man between 5'10" and 6'1" tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing glasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, red baseball cap, orange shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as Black and of unknown sex. This suspect is between 5'8" and 5'10" with a stocky build. They were last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants with white stripes and black tennis shoes.

Before police arrived, witnesses say the suspects left in a black sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has any information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bixby by phone or email at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.