NORAD conducting air defense operations in response to Russian aircraft sightings

News

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command says it is conducting air defense operations between September 20 and 23 in response to recent sightings of Russian aircraft.

Officials say they are doing the operations to "demonstrate NORAD’s air capability, readiness and will to defend the United States and Canada from competitors who continue to test our defenses."

The organization says Russian aircraft were identified Friday evening within 50 nautical miles of Alaska's Nunavik Island.

“As competitors seek to bolster their presence and increase military operations in the Arctic, NORAD remains vigilant and ready to protect the sovereign airspace of Canada and the United States to detect, deter and defeat against potential threats to our air and maritime approaches,” said Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, NORAD commander.

The scheduled operations are drawing forces between Canada and the United States to respond to increased Russian military activity along the periphery of both nations.

Officials say NORAD will implement preventative measures to protect both service members and the location population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating U.S. service members will need two negative COVID-19 tests before arriving in Canada. All military personnel arriving will be isolated on base.