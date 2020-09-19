NORAD identifies Russian aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone

News

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command says it identified Russian aircraft entering Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) three times on Friday evening.

Officials say they positively identified two Tu-160 bombers and two Su-35 fighter aircraft entering the ADIZ. The Russian aircraft loitered in the ADIZ for about four hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska's Nunavik Island, but they remained in international airspace and at no time entered the United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

“The re-emergence of strategic competition between nations, and competitors who overtly challenge the free and open international order, characterizes our complex global security environment,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander NORAD. “As competitors increase their reach, range and capability, our continental defense operations must be ready to detect, deter and defeat against threats in all domains.”