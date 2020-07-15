People cutting down swings from Colorado Springs parks, officials say

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department says people have been cutting down swings from neighborhood parks since reopening.

Since reopening the neighborhood playgrounds, officials say the swings have been cut down at the following six parks:

Bonforte

Boulder

Lunar

Otis

Roy Benavidez

Shooks Run

Due to the how frequently the swings have been vandalized and the repair costs, the city announced Tuesday that it won't be able to fix the problem soon.

KRDO has reached out to the city's Parks and Rec officials for further information. We're still waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about this vandalism, you can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.