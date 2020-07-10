Two officers hurt after a high-speed pursuit in Colorado Springs, carjacking suspect in custody

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after leading police in a high-speed car chase which ended with a crash in Colorado Springs on Friday evening.

The crash happened on South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The road southbound on Academy Blvd is blocked past Airport Road.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO that two officers received minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. The suspect was not hurt and is in custody. He is facing multiple felony charges, according to a sergeant.

On Friday evening, police say they responded to reports of an attempted carjacking in the northeast side of the city. Shortly after, officers responded to an armed carjacking at the Citadel Mall. The victim told police that a man pulled out a gun and stole his black Toyota 4Runner.

A few minutes later, police spotted the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Academy Blvd and started pursuing the suspect. Officers did a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and were able to stop the suspect.

CSPD told KRDO that officers kept pursuing the suspect because of the seriousness of the crimes and the imminent danger to the public.

