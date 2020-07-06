CSPD Internal Affairs investigating ‘KILL EM ALL’ comment on protest stream

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after a comment was published on KRDO's Facebook page calling for protesters to be killed.

Last Tuesday, a group of a few dozen protesters blocked Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs to call attention to Black people killed by police officers nationwide. KRDO streamed the event live on Facebook.

On Thursday, an anonymous viewer pointed out that two of the thousands of comments on the stream were allegedly posted by a Colorado Springs police officer, saying "KILL THEM ALL" and "KILL EM ALL." That profile, under the name Steven Eric, is suspected to be linked to a sergeant with CSPD.

KRDO provided screenshots of the comment and profile in question to CSPD.

A CSPD spokesperson was unaware of the comment when we contacted them on Thursday. On Friday, the spokesperson confirmed that the incident was under investigation by Internal Affairs. The spokesperson said CSPD does not condone that type of comment.

CSPD could also not verify if the Facebook account belonged to one of their officers but did acknowledge in a phone call with KRDO that some of the pictures on the profile were of a CSPD sergeant.

The spokesperson told KRDO they couldn't speak about possible repercussions if the profile does belong to the CSPD officer in question, but he said the department is concerned and takes these types of allegations "very seriously."

KRDO is not publishing the name of the accused officer until we verify the account profile.

It's unclear if the officer in question is on leave, but as of Monday morning, it appears the "Steven Eric" Facebook account has been deleted.

KRDO has reached out to three CSPD spokespeople several times for an update on the department's investigation Monday, but we have not yet heard back.