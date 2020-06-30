Skip to Content
Protesters block Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs

bijou protesters blocking ramp Cropped

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs have been called to Interstate 25 near Cimarron Street to block traffic after protesters marched from downtown to the interstate.

A group of protesters was seen walking down Bijou Street before a truck blocked an on-ramp. The group of about 20 protesters then started marching down to the interstate on foot.

Protests have taken place in Colorado Springs as part of a nationwide movement for police reform.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

