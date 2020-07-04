Two found dead inside home in Monument, deputies investigating

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Monument on Friday afternoon.

Officers with Monument Police were dispatched just after 1:20 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home on the corner Front Street and 1st Street. When officers arrived, they found a dead man and woman inside the residence.

The Sheriff's Office says the Monument Police Department has asked for its help due to the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

The coroner will not release the identity of the victims until the next of kin have been notified and positively identify the bodies.

Deputies say there is no known threat to the community. More information will be released as appropriate, a spokesperson said.

EPCSO is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call its Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.