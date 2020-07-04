Two fires in Colorado Springs started by fireworks within 24 hours

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says crews responded to two fires within 24 hours of each other, both started by fireworks.

Firefighters are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County.

Crews says a shed was completely destroyed Friday evening after a fire started by fireworks. Power lines were damaged overhead as well due to heat from the fire.

Another fire happened when someone set off fireworks inside a vehicle, according to CSFD.