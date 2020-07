News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it is responding to a fire near the city's downtown.

Firefighters were dispatched Friday afternoon to the 800 block of East Cucharras Street for reports of a large shed on fire. A large plume of smoke was visible in the area.

CSFD has not revealed what the cause of the fire is yet. No residents or firefighters were injured during the fire.