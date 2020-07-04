60-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Pueblo, police still looking for suspect

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run incident in Pueblo on Friday evening.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office says 60-year-old Timothy Chambers died from his serious injuries Saturday.

The Pueblo Police Department says it's still looking for the suspect of the hit-and-run incident that happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived to the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Hamel Avenue, they found a motorcyclist with serious injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Security footage from a nearby business revealed a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet had fled the scene after hitting the motorcycle.

If you have any information about the case, call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or owww.pueblocrimestopers.com.