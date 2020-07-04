60-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Pueblo, police still looking for suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run incident in Pueblo on Friday evening.
The Pueblo County Coroner's Office says 60-year-old Timothy Chambers died from his serious injuries Saturday.
The Pueblo Police Department says it's still looking for the suspect of the hit-and-run incident that happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived to the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Hamel Avenue, they found a motorcyclist with serious injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital.
Security footage from a nearby business revealed a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet had fled the scene after hitting the motorcycle.
If you have any information about the case, call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or owww.pueblocrimestopers.com.
Comments
2 Comments
dont ride around on 2 wheels around cars, trucks, semis, etc. and you dum dums won’t end up a road smear. Seat belts are law, but riding 75 on a motor bike with plain clothes and no helmet is totally cool….motorcyclists shouldn’t be allowed to share a road and if they get hurt, it should be on them. Now some person is in deep sht over someone riding near them on a reckless motor bike. I bet if it was any other vehicle they hit no one would be dead…
I agree, let’s get all the cars off the road. They cause more accidents with Motorcycles the anything else.