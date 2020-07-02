El Paso County deputies arrest two in robbery case

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies arrested two people Thursday shortly after a robbery in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a motel on the 600 block of Peterson Road for reports of a robbery.

Deputies contacted the victim who said he was using the motel's restroom when he was approached by two men. The victim said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and took his phone and wallet. Inside the wallet were cash, credit cards and a military identification card.

Deputies checked security camera footage and identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Javarray January.

Shortly after, a deputy saw a man matching January's description walking out of the motel.

Deputies detained January without incident and positively identified him as the suspect. He was carrying a handgun and a large quantity of what is suspected to be heroin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Tactical Support Unit and a K-9 team helped law enforcement find the second suspect, 28-year-old John Clyde Clarke III. Deputies say Clarke was arrested and found with drugs as well as the belongings of the victim.

January was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Aggravated Robbery, Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Special Offender, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing or Sale, and Theft over $750 but Less Than $2000.

Clarke was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Complicity to Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Schedule II, Theft more than $500 but Less Than $1000, Fictitious Number on Plates, Eluding, and License for Drivers.