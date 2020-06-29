What you need to know before Colorado primary election

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The deadline for Colorado's primary election is quickly approaching, with three big races to pay attention to in Southern Colorado.

On the Democrat ballot, Former Governor John Hickenlooper and former Colorado Senator Andrew Romanoff are battling for the chance to go against the incumbent, U.S. Senator Cory Gardner.

In El Paso and Teller counties, Republicans and unaffiliated voters have the chance to vote for the next 4th Judicial District Attorney, currently held by Dan May.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen is facing off with current County Commissioner Mark Waller. Both are Republicans, and there is no Democrat running.

In Pueblo, two county commissioner seats are opening up, but the race for District 2 has come with contention. Current Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and former Colorado State Senator Abel Tapia are vying for the seat on Tuesday's election.

