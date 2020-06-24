City of Colorado Springs allows a second block for outdoor dining program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says it will be adding a second block for outdoor dining over the weekends this summer.

The Dine Out Downtown program had a soft launch last weekend in which the 100 block of South Tejon Street was closed to provide restaurants with more dining space outside.

City leaders are now allowing the 200 block of North Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues, to close as well. The Partnership says these areas were chosen due to the high number of restaurants wanting to join the program.

Starting on June 26 and weekends thereafter, both blocks will be closed to traffic for outdoor dining. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Customers must have a reservation and be seated by the host of the restaurant. However, walk-ups are allowed if there is space available.

Below is a list of restaurants joining the Dine Out Downtown program.

South Tejon:

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub

Jax Fish House

Jimmy John’s (downtown)

Red Gravy

North Tejon: