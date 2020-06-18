Colorado Springs testing out closure of Tejon Street block for outdoor dining

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's an idea that would expand dining options in downtown Colorado Springs and allow a chance for a unique view while eating -- the city is shutting down a block of S. Tejon Street this weekend to launch "Dine Out Downtown."

Gov. Jared Polis signed a public health order for the state's COVID-19 response plan that allows cities to close off streets to expand outdoor dining for restaurants; now Colorado Springs is testing out a program for the summer to take advantage of that.

It officially starts June 26, and every Friday-Saturday through the rest of the summer will see S. Tejon Street closed between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues. A soft launch is happening this Saturday.

The participating restaurants, so far, include: Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, Jimmy John’s (downtown), Marco’s Pizza (downtown), and Red Gravy. Jax Fish House will join on the official launch weekend.

Dining will still be by reservation only, but walk-up reservations will be permitted. There will be no public seating.

“Dining in the streets is a great way to enjoy our wonderful Colorado sunshine while supporting Downtown’s independently owned restaurants,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership. “We’ve worked closely with restaurants, city staff, the state and El Paso County Health to provide a fun new way to dine Downtown.”