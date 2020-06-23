On the lookout: Deputies looking for vehicle theft suspects, and person of interest in suspicious death

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is putting you on the lookout for two males accused of stealing a car, just feet away from the owner.

An employee at the Maverik Gas Station on Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue was warming up her car around 4:00 a.m. on June 18 when a gentleman jumped in and took it.

Deputies say two suspects were sitting in a Gold SUV, possibly an early 2000's Mercedes ML350, on the far end of the parking lot while the employee was inside.

One suspect is described as a white male in his 20's with short dark hair, and a tattoo on his left shoulder. He is seen walking through the parking lot.

The other suspect, accused of driving the car away was a male wearing face mask, black beanie, black jacket.

They are both accused of stealing the victim's Blue 2006 Saturn Vue with stickers on the back window, and with the license plate 682-VFU.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at719-520-7777.

Manitou Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a man who might be related to a suspicious death.

Law enforcement believes Bobby Joe Berry is a person of interest in the suspicious death that happened back on May 13th in Manitou Springs.

At 1:36 a.m., police were called to conduct a welfare check along El Paso Boulevard in an RV park. They found a deceased male inside a unit.

The Sheriff's Office says suspicious circumstances make them believe Berry might be involved.

He is described as a white male, 6'01", 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on berry's whereabouts, call detective Nickolas Brklich at (719) 520-7229.