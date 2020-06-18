No spectators allowed at 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizers for the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb announced Thursday afternoon that the annual race would be held without any spectators.

Megan Leatham, the executive director of the race, says the race will still take place but the atmosphere and energy will be different.

“For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be staged without its loyal, enthusiastic fans lining the course and no one is more disappointed than we are,” Leatham said.

Earlier this year, the 98th running of the world-famous race was postponed to August 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board of directors said state and local health agencies advised them to conduct the race without a live audience this year.

“Our staff and board of directors have discussed and analyzed multiple scenarios in which our race could be staged," Leatham said in a statement. "However, with the government-issued long-term mandates for wearing personal protective equipment, providing appropriate social distancing, and limiting the size of group gatherings, we feel it is impossible to safely host spectators at the race on August 30.”

Organizers say all camping permits, practice and race day tickets will be automatically refunded in full.

The downtown street festival Fan Fest, which was rescheduled for August 28, has now also been cancelled to abide by current health and government guidelines.

Tom Osborne, the board chairman, says he still will work with local health officials to plan future races.

"Despite this unforeseen challenge, our iconic motorsports event has proven its ability to adapt and endure, and it will continue to do so this summer, next year, and in preparation for the 100th Running in 2022,” Osborne said.

If you'd like to watch the race, below are several ways to follow the action: