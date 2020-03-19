2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb postponed

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year's running of the Pikes Peak International Hill climb has been delayed, event organizers announced Thursday.

Instead of hosting the world-famous race on June 28, the race will start on Aug. 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As all Americans understand in these challenging times, there are numerous factors that may influence the decision to postpone, cancel, or reschedule major sports events," said PPIHC Chairman of the Board Tom Osborne.

The 98th running of the race was already set to be different from recent years with the exclusion of motorcycle divisions. Race organizers said motorcycles may come back in the future, but the absence this year comes after famed motorcycle rider Carlin Dunne died in the final stretch of 2019's Hill Climb.

The Hill Climb Fan Fest has also been reset for Aug. 28. A revised Race Week Schedule will be posted at www.ppihc.org.

