4 Pueblo police officers cleared in fatal November shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. - A district attorney’s office has cleared four Pueblo police officers of any wrongdoing after they fatally shot a man in November.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that District Attorney Jeff Chostner says the officers were justified in their actions by the self-defense and defense of others provisions under Colorado law.

Authorities say multiple officers were dispatched to a home after receiving reports of an active domestic disturbance.

Police say 24-year-old Estevon Cruz held a pointed gun at officers inside the home, and officers responded with gunfire.

Chostner says it was later determined Cruz had a non-lethal BB gun, but officers were unable to know that.