Renters, landlords seek help as April rent looms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The coronavirus pandemic is bringing many challenges, not least the growing number of Coloradans suddenly out of work. With rent due at the first of the month, tenants are looking for answers.

To date, the governor has urged but not ordered the suspension of evictions and foreclosures. Most law enforcement agencies have vowed not to carry out evictions for at least a month, but that doesn’t mean tenants are protected.

A record amount of people have filed for unemployment in Colorado leaving them without any way to pay rent.

“The average rent in Colorado Springs is about $1,200 and yet they probably still have car payments, groceries, all of those other things,” said UCCS Professor and Economist Tatiana Bailey.

Michelle Lyng, spokeswoman for the Colorado Apartment Association, says there are steps tenants can take to ensure they’re being fully transparent. She says tenants can let landlords know they’ve lost income before or the day rent is due.

With many Coloradans living paycheck to paycheck before the COVID-19 pandemic, times are extremely rough — and not just for tenants. Landlords have bills associated with their properties and are also struggling during this time.

In an effort to help both sides, the Trump administration announced a freeze on evictions and foreclosures, but it only to applies to those with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.