Manitou Springs police seek car vandals, offer reward

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Twice in one week, a vandal or vandals shot out the windows of vehicles parked on Ruxton Avenue.

That's according to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers as they team up with the Manitou Springs Police Department in an effort to put a stop to it.

They're asking for the public's help in identifying the individual or individuals involved.

"Now is not the time for senseless vandalism. Time, resources and money are needed

elsewhere," said PPACS in a statement "The price of replacing a car window could amount to a week's worth of groceries, or more, for a struggling family."

Manitou Police, in partnership with the COG railway, is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, said PPACS.

You can call MSPD directly (non-emergency) at 719-390-5555. You may also submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.