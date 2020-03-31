All Hobby Lobby locations in Colorado Springs close after KRDO report

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Hobby Lobby locations in Colorado Springs have shut down less than 24 hours after KRDO reported they were open despite the Public Health Order for non-essential businesses to shut down amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday afternoon, a phone call to the 8th Street location confirmed the store was closed but didn't say why.

A sign on their front doors read, "To our customers, based on the Gov. of Colorado's mandatory stay at home order, we are closed. We will reopen when the mandatory order if lifted per the state of Colorado. We thank you for understanding. Hobby Lobby."

Phone calls to the other two locations on Powers and Barnes and Woodmen and Academy went unanswered.

On Monday, dozens of shoppers were seen going into the store. KRDO questioned a store-manager who referred us to corporate number that went unanswered.

The El Paso County Department of Health said, "Hobby Lobby has voluntarily agreed to close based upon Public Health’s interpretation that they are not a Critical Business as defined in the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Public Health Order 20-24.”

Both emails to Hobby Lobby's corporate office have not been returned.