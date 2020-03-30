All Hobby Lobby locations still open in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Hobby Lobby locations in Colorado Springs are still open despite a Public Health Order for all businesses to work under "minimum basic operations."

Both stores on Powers and Barnes and the 8th Street locations had dozens of people walking in and out of their doors.

An anonymous KRDO viewer whose loved one works at Hobby Lobby reached out with concern for employees and customers who are not following the public health order.

"I'm angry. I'm terrified. He could bring it home," she said.

Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday a stay-at-home order that only allows for essential businesses to stay open, with a few exemptions.

It reads in part, "all businesses required to close down their in-person work under this Order may continue to carry out Minimum Basic Operations as defined below. Businesses that can continue to operate through work at home arrangements with their employees are encouraged to do so."

Minimum basic operations are defined as, "The minimum necessary activities to (1) maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll, and employee benefits, or for related functions; or (2) facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their Residences are allowable pursuant to this Order. Any business supporting Minimum Basic Operations must comply at all times with Social Distancing Requirements."

A call to the third location in Colorado Springs on Woodmen and Academy Boulevard confirmed the store was open. When KRDO asked what part of the governor's order their business falls under, we were referred to a corporate number.

After three phone calls, the corporate number went unanswered. KRDO has also emailed Hobby Lobby for comment but hasn't received a response back.