CSP investigating report of police imitators asking to ‘see papers’ in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - While a stay at home order is in place across the state, law enforcement officers in southeast Colorado say they’re not going around asking to see people’s paperwork if they’re traveling.

But the Colorado State Patrol says it has received reports that someone in an unmarked dark Dodge Charger has been stopping people in Otero County and asking to see paperwork authorizing them to travel.

CSP says this isn’t legitimate, and if you see this happen, call 911. You can also ask any officer to prove their identity.