Coloradans urged to stay home as 2 deputies test positive for coronavirus

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of El Paso County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday, we learned the second deputy has a lab-confirmed case and has been isolated since first developing symptoms.

First responders are at the front lines of the outbreak and the only way the public keeps them healthy and on the clock is by staying home.

Jacqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says, "All employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact or other work-related contact with this employee have been personally contacted and notified."

Kirby said their mission to continue providing safe service to the community.

"Staff has had plans and structures in place for some time and have continued to take steps to prevent further spread to other employees and inmates that we house in the jail," she said.

Luckily, keeping their distance is something deputies have always been taught. It's something they'll continue to practice while fighting a new enemy known as COVID-19.