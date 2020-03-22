Skip to Content
El Paso County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, said EPCSO in a release Sunday.

The deputy has now been in isolation for nearly a week and is home recovering.

"All employees who have had contact with this deputy has been notified and are taking appropriate precautions," said EPCSO.

For more information about how the sheriff's office is adjusting due to the virus, see here.

