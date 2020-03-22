El Paso County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, said EPCSO in a release Sunday.

The deputy has now been in isolation for nearly a week and is home recovering.

"All employees who have had contact with this deputy has been notified and are taking appropriate precautions," said EPCSO.

