On the lookout: Suspected mail thief caught on surveillance camera; deputies look for credit card fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the Cottonwood Park neighborhood near Union and Dublin Boulevard are putting you on the lookout for a suspected mail thief.

On Sunday morning around 7:30, three different surveillance cameras caught the same Black SUV driving into their cul-de-sac.

The person driving is wearing a blue hoodie and appears to be going house to house, with their window rolled down, opening mailboxes and stealing the contents inside.

The United States Postal Service says stealing mail is a federal crime.

If you have any information on who the suspect or recognize the vehicle, you are urged to call 877-876-2455 or report a tip at USPIS.gov.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is putting you on the lookout for two men suspected of fraud.

On February 8th around 3 a.m., two men entered the Walmart of Space Center Drive and used someone else's credit card to buy several items.

The suspects are facing several charges, including identity theft, fraud by illegal use of credit card, the unlawful use transaction device, and theft.

If you have any information on who the men are, call Deputy Fritsche at 719-235-3381.