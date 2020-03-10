WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday in a press conference with state health officials that he's declaring a state of emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

