Coloradans worry cruises and airlines will cancel trips amid COVID-19 concerns

News

Residents in southern Colorado say they're worried about upcoming travel plans if the new coronavirus outbreaks keep rising.

Kristine, who lives in Pueblo, says she booked a Disney cruise 14 months ago, but is now wondering whether the trip will be cancelled.

Kristine says her concerns come as U.S. health officials warn people to avoid traveling by cruises.

Governor Jared Polis also announced Tuesday that Colorado is in a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. Polis said there are 15 presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state.

KRDO is reaching out to several travel agencies and residents to learn more about their situation. Check back later for more updates.