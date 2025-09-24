Former treasurer who stole $100,000 from Colorado Springs Little League sentenced to jail, probation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A former Little League treasurer from Colorado Springs was sentenced to jail time, probation, and community service Tuesday afternoon.

Michele Gorr pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft charges after stealing over $100,000 from the Academy Little League, where she was a long-time volunteer treasurer. According to arrest documents, she used the money on lavish shopping sprees and travel. She was also charged with money laundering and additional theft charges, both of which were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

As part of her agreement with the court, Gorr will spend 14 days in jail (with one day credit for time served), 200 hours of community service, and four years of probation.

Gorr was featured in a KRDO13 Investigates story, "Little League'$ Big Problem," earlier this year, which highlighted a systemic issue of widespread theft and missing money within Colorado Little League baseball.

A warrant was issued for Gorr's arrest when she failed to show for her plea hearing last March. That no-show led to a split with her then attorney, Patricia Perello, who noted she was "shocked" by the absence.