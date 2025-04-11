CSPD: Road rage incident leads to fatal crash and hours-long closure on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash involving at least two vehicles Friday night shut down all lanes of northbound I-25 in the area between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods.

Initial information from police said that the department's major crash team had been called out. Police later confirmed that one person died at the scene and at least three more were taken to the hospital. They also said northbound lanes could be closed for an extended amount of time.

Later Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided further detailed information on the crash.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. When they arrived, it was determined that a road-rage situation leading up to the location of the crash is what caused the crash.

CSPD said "numerous" parties were involved in the crash and transported to local hospitals. One person died at the scene. One person is also facing felony charges for the actions leading up to the crash and at the scene of the crash, CSPD said. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Durriel Humphrey.

Anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the crash is encouraged to call the nonemergency number at 719-444-7000 to provide statements.

CSPD said northbound I-25 and one lane of southbound I-25 will be closed for a few hours longer until the investigation is complete.