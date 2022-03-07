First Florence City Council Meeting after 13 Investigates report on sexual harassment scandal

FLORENCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday night, the Florence City Council will meet for the first time since 13 Investigates exposed a sexual harassment scandal at city hall and uncovered missing money from taxpayer funds.

13 Investigates has spoken with several frustrated citizens who are demanding accountability since former City Manager Mike Patterson was fired.

In November 2021, Patterson was taken into custody after he got off a flight at the Denver International Airport.

Monday, 13 Investigates obtained body camera footage showing the arrest after appealing originally denied access by the Denver Police Department.

Patterson is charged with stalking, sexual contact no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor. Those charges are all connected to his behavior with the women who worked for him at city hall.

13 Investigate's recent reporting demonstrated a pattern of abuse by Patterson with multiple employees ignored by those in power.

The former city council even provided Patterson a raise and other perks in 2019, just eight days before settling a lawsuit with sexual harassment allegations against him

13 Investigates also uncovered records that show Patterson authorized interest-free loans backed by taxpayer funds for himself and other executives in the city.

13 investigates will be at Monday's meeting where several Florence citizens are expected to speak out.