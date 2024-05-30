Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Jake
By
today at 5:12 AM
Published 5:14 AM

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Jake is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old red and white Siberian Husky who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender. 

Don’t let his age fool you, Jake has energy to burn even though he’s classified as a senior. In typical Husky fashion, Jake will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and play mentally stimulating games with him. 

Jake has experience living with children and other dogs! He can be pushy when meeting other dogs, so it’s recommended that he has slow and proper introductions to other dogs in your home. HSPPR volunteers love taking Jake out for walks because he has a calm demeanor and listens to commands like sit while he is out exploring. 

Want to know more about Jake? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

TJ Gerzina

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content