KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO's Pet of the Week

Jake is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old red and white Siberian Husky who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Don’t let his age fool you, Jake has energy to burn even though he’s classified as a senior. In typical Husky fashion, Jake will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and play mentally stimulating games with him.

Jake has experience living with children and other dogs! He can be pushy when meeting other dogs, so it’s recommended that he has slow and proper introductions to other dogs in your home. HSPPR volunteers love taking Jake out for walks because he has a calm demeanor and listens to commands like sit while he is out exploring.

Want to know more about Jake? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.