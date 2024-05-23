KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Fluffy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old brown brindle and white, Black Mouth Cur mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Fluffy is a bundle of energy and is looking for a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. He loves treats so Fluffy would do great with dog puzzles where he has to sniff out his rewards.

Ironically, Fluffy has short fur, but that just means it’s easier to find the best spots to pet. Speaking of human friends, Fluffy can be shy about meeting new people and may need some time to adjust to his new home. Fluffy is a sweet boy and has done well meeting other dogs, but he may do best in a home with dogs that can match his energetic playstyle.

Want to know more about Fluffy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.