KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Ash is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old black and white Catahoula mix who came into the shelter as a stray.

· Ash might be an older pup at seven years old, but still has a lot of love to give!

· She is very shy at first. New places and faces can be overwhelming. But once she gets to know you, Ash will be your loyal friend and family member.

· Ash is looking for a patient family that will give her time to get comfortable with her new home before her real personality comes out.

· At 40 lbs, Ash is the perfect size to bring along for an adventure and to cuddle on the couch!

Want to know more about Ash? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005