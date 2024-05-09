KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Cesar is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old white and orange Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Cesar is a shy cat and prefers being on his own until he is comfortable around you. He will require a lot of patience, but you can win him over more and more with each treat you give him. Cesar loves soft treats as a reward for being brave!

Although Cesar is looking for a quieter lifestyle, he does like to run around and play by himself at night. Cesar especially enjoys having his neck, chin, and back scratched.

Want to know more about Cesar? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.