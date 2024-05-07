KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Kove is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old cream tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into the shelter as an owner surrender.

· Kovu is such a sweet boy and just wants someone to curl up on the couch with.

· He has an outgoing personality and loves to be pet around his head. Kovu will meow, make eye contact, and lean into while being pet!

· Kovu has experience living with other cats and did great playing with them!

· He can be shy when meeting new humans and would prefer a home where he won’t be chased by children.

Want to know more about Kovu? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.