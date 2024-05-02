KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Wiz is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eight-year-old black Terrier mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now he’s ready to find his new home.

Wiz is on the shy side and might be a bit reserved at first, but he just needs some time to warm up! HSPPR staff has been working with Wiz and they’ve seen how fast he opens up once he’s comfortable around you.

This is one happy dog outside! Wiz loves to go for walks and even got a gold star from HSPPR volunteers because of his leash manners. He enjoys playing with toys, especially ones that squeak! Wiz is made for the spotlight, which is why he would do best as the only dog in a mature home that gives him his space.

Want to know more about Wiz? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.