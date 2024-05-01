KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Shelby is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a nine-year-old black and white Terrier who came into the shelter as an owner surrender.

· Shelby is a sweet girl who’s looking for her retirement home!

· She can be shy at first when meeting new people, but it just takes Shelby a little bit of time to warm up. Once she’s comfortable, she’ll lean into you for pets!

· Shelby loves to wrap up in blankets and would be a great movie partner on the couch.

· Shelby appreciates the quieter side of life and would do best in a calm environment where she can relax.

Want to know more about Shelby? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.