KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Rascal_1688780
Published 3:07 PM

Rascal is your Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old gray tabby Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray

· Rascal has a cute rounded face that is sure to capture your heart!

· Rascal is a sucker for attention and will lean into you so you know he wants to be pet.

· If you adopt Rascal, no laps will be safe in your home from a potential cat nap.

· He is known for his loud purrs when he’s happy!

Want to know more about Rascal? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Justin Hart

