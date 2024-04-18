KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Arlo is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and brown Doberman Pinscher mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Arlo is a big shy guy who is looking for a family to love. Unfamiliar situations can be scary at first, but Arlo just needs some time and space to get comfortable. He’s done fantastic going on walks with HSPPR’s volunteers and enjoys looking and sniffing around outside. Once he’s ready, Arlo will even play fetch with you out in the yard!

Arlo has experience living with young children and did great interacting and playing with them. He has also spent time around another big dog and did well. He will just need a slow introduction to any furry friends currently in the family.

Want to know more about Arlo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.