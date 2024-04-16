KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Wyatt is your Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old black and white English Hound & Dalmatian mix that came in as an owner surrender.

· Wyatt may be nervous when meeting new people and he will need some time to warm up to his new home.

· He has been working with HSPPR’s Behavior team for being a bit of a wallflower. But Wyatt has made a lot of progress warming up in new situations!

· Wyatt has experience being around other dogs, but he likes to take his time to get to know them. Slow introductions in a neutral location are key! Wyatt has done best with female dogs in the past.

· Wyatt has spent time with children and does great playing with them!

· He especially loves belly rubs and beef jerky treats to let him know that he’s doing a good job.

Want to know more about Wyatt? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.